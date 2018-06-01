Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson. It's the first single from their forthcoming album 'The Now Now', which we certainly weren't expecting so soon.
The video has been shot at Venice Beach, Los Angeles and features Jack Black playing guitar as 2-D roller-skates around town. Noodle plays chess against album producer Remi Kabaka, Ace punctures a basketball mid-game, and Russel trips the still-skating 2-D at the end of the video. There's also various clips of different people from around the Beach.
'Humility' is the lead single from the latest album released by Damon Albarn's virtual band. It premiered on May 30th, and was followed by second single 'Lake Zurich'. It features jazz guitarist George Benson, and comes as the group announce their second album in two years: 'The Now Now'.
It comes just over year since they dropped 'Humanz' so it certainly comes as a massive surprise. Even more so that it's going to be released so soon!
Gorillaz are currently performing at a number of summer festivals with the likes of Roskilde, Sonar, Open'er, Rock Werchter. Lollapalooza, Sziget and Lowlands still to come. Then, of course, in October they'll bring back their Demon Dayz Festival to Pico Rivera Sports Arena in California.
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th 2018 through Parlophone and Warner Bros.
