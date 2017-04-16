As March progressed and the sun began to come out a little bit, it was hard not to get the feeling that 2017 had finally begun to actually happen after the cold winter months. So it was for music fans, who were treated to a lot of great news about new music from some of the biggest bands in the industry, both in Britain and internationally.

We’ve detailed six of the biggest – and, hopefully, best – new albums to look out for in the coming few months!

Gorillaz

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s animated band last released music way back in 2012, with stand-alone single ‘DoYaThing’. However, in March this year, Albarn announced that Gorillaz would be revived with a fifth album, titled Humanz, which is expected to drop on April 28th, and they unleashed a series of brand new music videos for some of its tracks.

But that’s not all – alongside the new album, they’ll be curating their own Demon Dayz festival, which is being held on June 10th at the Dreamland amusement park in Margate, Kent.

Kasabian

Two massive albums on the same day for music lovers on April 28th with an entertaining chart battle sure to ensue, as British indie-rock mainstays Kasabian release their sixth album For Crying Out Loud alongside Gorillaz. Both would surely expect to reach the top in any normal week, but only one will this time (unless Ed Sheeran is STILL there).

London Grammar

After rather a long time away, 2013’s breakthrough sensation London Grammar are finally following up their debut album with Truth Is A Beautiful Thing. It’s been very nearly four years after the atmospheric arena-pop of If You Wait made such a big impact on the charts, the trio will be hoping that public hasn’t forgotten about them in the interim when it finally arrives on June 9th.

Alt-J

The same day as London Grammar drop their sophomore effort, fellow British stars Alt-J will release their third album Relaxer. Ever since they won the Mercury Music Prize back in 2012 with their debut An Awesome Wave, the so-called ‘folktronica’ three-piece have only gotten bigger, headlining festivals such as Latitude on the back of their second album This Is All Yours in 2014.

Fleet Foxes

Another band returning after a significantly long hiatus is American folk-rock act Fleet Foxes, who have not released an album since 2011’s Helplessness Blues. Unleashing an imposing 8:30-long single ‘Third of May / Odaigahara’, Robin Pecknold’s band announced that on June 16th they’ll release their third album Crack-Up, which will apparently pick up exactly where their last record left off, with the last notes of that record being the same ones that open the first track on the new ones.

Lorde

Finally, Lorde announced in March that she would at last be releasing the follow-up to her smash 2013 star-making Pure Heroine. Unveiling its lead single ‘Green Light’ and then performing another new track ‘Liability’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’ soon afterwards, the New Zealand star, still only 20, stoked anticipation for Melodrama still higher when it finally drops on June 16th.