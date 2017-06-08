Tickets may be all sold out for Gorillaz's inaugural Demon Dayz Festival this weekend, but if you missed out you'll still get to have the experience with a live online broadcast of show. In fact, it will be repeated on a loop for 24 hours.

Gorillaz bring Demon Dayz to Dreamland

Gorillaz founders Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett are curating an incredible day of musical fun on Saturday (June 10th 2017) at Kent amusement park Dreamland Margate. Plus, if you haven't managed to bag tickets, you can watch it all live on Red Bull TV for free from 7pm, presented by Julie Adenuga of Beats 1.

The virtual band will be performing songs from their fifth album 'Humanz', released back in April, alongside a host of other acts including Vince Staples, De La Soul and Fufanu all on the main stage. There will also be two further stages: Hall By The Sea featuring Danny Brown, Little Simz, Kali Uchis, Popcaan and Kilo Kish; and GSS Presents featuring Claptone, Remi Kabaka and Chris P Cuts, and The Shapeshifters.

Most of the acts are artists that Gorillaz have collaborated with in the past, particularly on their latest album which Remi Kabaka Jr. co-produced.

Four hours' worth of music will be broadcast on Red Bull TV on repeat for 24 hours so there's no excuse to miss it. 2D from Gorillaz said that ticket holders can expect 'candyfloss, dodgems, and the smell of soggy chips' at the forthcoming festival. 'The three greatest things in the world', he said in an interview with The Red Bulletin.

'You folks with Demon Dayz tickets get to use the theme park, as well as catch Gorillaz at our first festival since the Escape To Plastic Beach World Tour', drummer Russel Hobbs clarified. 'That was seven years ago. Whoa, a lot's changed since then - Murdoc even became a feminist. Anyway, we got a crew of artists and friends joining us, but I can't say much more about that now. You never know who's reading.'