Following the success of its inaugural year, Gorillaz have announced the line-up for their second annual Demon Dayz festival - and it's definitely set to be another belter. This year, they are taking the fun overseas with another group of fantastic artists from all around the world.

Gorillaz are bringing their one-day event to Pico Rivera Sports Arena & Grounds in Los Angeles this year, and the line-up features some of the best underground neo-soul, hip hop and R&B acts the world has to offer. The likes of Erykah Badu, the Internet, Ana Tijoux, Tony Allen, Las Cafeteras and Chulita Vinyl Club are all set to perform.

Not unsurprisingly, the roster also includes a number of acts Gorillaz have previously worked with, such as DRAM, Kilo Kish, and Little Simz who all contributed to the band's 2017 album 'Humanz', and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble who appeared on 2010's 'Plastic Beach'.

Damon Albarn's virtual project are currently promoting their forthcoming sixth studio album 'The Now Now', which is set for release on June 29th. They have already dropped two singles from the record: 'Lake Zurich' and 'Humility' featuring George Benson, the latter of which came alongside a video starring Jack Black.

Gorillaz completed their Humanz Tour in March, and they have already begun their set of dates for The Now Now. They kicked off at Nuremberg's Zeppelinfeld on Friday (June 1st) and their next show is at Malahide Castle in Dublin on Saturday (June 9th) where they'll be joined by Little Simz, De La Soul and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble.

Last year, the likes of the outfit's past collaborators De La Soul, Danny Brown and Vince Staples performed at the festival, which then took place at Dreamland in Margate.

Demon Dayz will take place on October 20th 2018 and tickets go on sale on June 8th.