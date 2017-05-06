Just days after they announced their UK and European Fall tour dates for new album 'Humanz', Gorillaz have added yet more dates in Paris and London due to popular demand. It marks their first run of shows since 2010's 'Escape to Plastic Beach Tour'.

Gorillaz announce new European tour dates

They'll kick off their show schedule at Luxembourg's Rockhal on November 1st 2017, with their last two dates at London's O2 Arena on December 4th and 5th. They'll also be performing in Vienna, Copenhagen, Budapest, Prague, Berlin, Amsterdam, Manchester, Glasgow and many more including two dates at Paris' Zénith on November 24th and 25th.

The November and December tour dates are announced following the release of the virtual group's fifth studio album 'Humanz', which was released on April 28th 2017. Co-produced by Gorillaz, The Twilite Tone, Remi Kabaka Jr. and Fraser T Smith, the album reached number two in the UK charts.

The album included the spectacular singles 'Saturnz Barz' featuring Popcaan, 'We Got the Power' featuring Jehnny Beth, 'Ascension', featuring Vince Staples and 'Andromeda' featuring D.R.A.M.. Other guests also included the likes of Grace Jones, Benjamin Clementine, Carly Simon, Rag 'n' Bone Man and frequent collaborator De La Soul.

'Humanz' follows their previous release 'The Fall' from 2011, which featured a lot less guest artists than usual - Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Bobby Womack notwithstanding - and was recorded as a kind of diary log on their Escape To Plastic Beach Tour on Damon Albarn's iPad, later being mixed by Stephen Sedgwick at a studio.

Gorillaz have been around since 2001 when they released their critically acclaimed self-titled debut album. They went on to win a Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for their 2005 song 'Feel Good Inc.' feat. De La Soul, which featured on their second album 'Demon Days'.

More: Gorillaz perform on 'The Late Show'

Damon's band performed on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' last week for the first time in seven years. They played their politically charged latest single 'Let Me Out' accompanied by rapper Pusha T, as well as pre-recorded vocal clips from Mavis Staples.

Tour Dates:

Nov 1 Luxembourg - Rockhal

Nov 2 Vienna - Stadthalle

Nov 4 Copenhagen - Royal Arena

Nov 5 Oslo - Spektrum

Nov 6 Stockholm - Hovet

Nov 8 Zurich - Samsung Hall

Nov 9 Geneva - Arena

Nov 11 Munich - Zenith

Nov 13 Budapest - Aréna

Nov 14 Prague - O2 Arena

Nov 17 Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle

Nov 18 Dusseldorf - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Nov 19 Hamburg - Sporthalle

Nov 21 Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

Nov 22 Brussels - Forest National

Nov 24 Paris - Zénith

Nov 25 Paris - Zénith

Nov 27 Brighton Centre

Nov 29 Glasgow - Hydro

Dec 1 Manchester - Manchester Arena

Dec 2 Birmingham - Barclaycard Arena

Dec 4 London - O2 Arena

Dec 5 London - O2 Arena