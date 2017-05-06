The band embark on their UK and European tour this Fall.
Just days after they announced their UK and European Fall tour dates for new album 'Humanz', Gorillaz have added yet more dates in Paris and London due to popular demand. It marks their first run of shows since 2010's 'Escape to Plastic Beach Tour'.
Gorillaz announce new European tour dates
They'll kick off their show schedule at Luxembourg's Rockhal on November 1st 2017, with their last two dates at London's O2 Arena on December 4th and 5th. They'll also be performing in Vienna, Copenhagen, Budapest, Prague, Berlin, Amsterdam, Manchester, Glasgow and many more including two dates at Paris' Zénith on November 24th and 25th.
The November and December tour dates are announced following the release of the virtual group's fifth studio album 'Humanz', which was released on April 28th 2017. Co-produced by Gorillaz, The Twilite Tone, Remi Kabaka Jr. and Fraser T Smith, the album reached number two in the UK charts.
The album included the spectacular singles 'Saturnz Barz' featuring Popcaan, 'We Got the Power' featuring Jehnny Beth, 'Ascension', featuring Vince Staples and 'Andromeda' featuring D.R.A.M.. Other guests also included the likes of Grace Jones, Benjamin Clementine, Carly Simon, Rag 'n' Bone Man and frequent collaborator De La Soul.
'Humanz' follows their previous release 'The Fall' from 2011, which featured a lot less guest artists than usual - Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Bobby Womack notwithstanding - and was recorded as a kind of diary log on their Escape To Plastic Beach Tour on Damon Albarn's iPad, later being mixed by Stephen Sedgwick at a studio.
Gorillaz have been around since 2001 when they released their critically acclaimed self-titled debut album. They went on to win a Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for their 2005 song 'Feel Good Inc.' feat. De La Soul, which featured on their second album 'Demon Days'.
More: Gorillaz perform on 'The Late Show'
Damon's band performed on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' last week for the first time in seven years. They played their politically charged latest single 'Let Me Out' accompanied by rapper Pusha T, as well as pre-recorded vocal clips from Mavis Staples.
Tour Dates:
Nov 1 Luxembourg - Rockhal
Nov 2 Vienna - Stadthalle
Nov 4 Copenhagen - Royal Arena
Nov 5 Oslo - Spektrum
Nov 6 Stockholm - Hovet
Nov 8 Zurich - Samsung Hall
Nov 9 Geneva - Arena
Nov 11 Munich - Zenith
Nov 13 Budapest - Aréna
Nov 14 Prague - O2 Arena
Nov 17 Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle
Nov 18 Dusseldorf - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Nov 19 Hamburg - Sporthalle
Nov 21 Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome
Nov 22 Brussels - Forest National
Nov 24 Paris - Zénith
Nov 25 Paris - Zénith
Nov 27 Brighton Centre
Nov 29 Glasgow - Hydro
Dec 1 Manchester - Manchester Arena
Dec 2 Birmingham - Barclaycard Arena
Dec 4 London - O2 Arena
Dec 5 London - O2 Arena