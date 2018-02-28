In probably the most culinary episode of 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' yet, Gordon Ramsay joins James Corden on 'The Late Late Show' revealing who he thinks is the best celebrity chef, and who's the worst. But can he reveal which celebrity is not welcome back at his restaurant?

Gordon Ramsay at the grand opening of Hell's Kitchen

In the first round of this vomit-inducing game, where James and his guest take it in turns to answer a deeply personal question or else eat something disgusting, Gordon promised to make James 'gag' on the cow's tongue. He tells him, 'I don't think you've got the balls to answer this question.'

The question was: 'Which product that you've been paid heavily to endorse do you not use?' The options being Chase Bank, Keurig Coffee or Apple Music, James opted to save his career and bite into the tongue.

'I've eaten worse', he said, spitting out the mouthful and grabbing a glass of water. 'I've eaten in a couple of your places.'

Gordon's first question was: 'Rank the following celebrity chefs from best to worst: Wolfgang Puck, Bobby Flay and Jamie Oliver.' Indeed, he hesitated for a moment, contemplating the salmon ice-cream, before giving his answer: Wolfgang Puck as number one, Jamie Oliver bringing up second place and Bobby 'F***ing' Flay at the bottom.

'Shall I tell you why?' Said Gordon. 'For the last five years [Bobby Flay and I] been trying to do this cook-off together in Vegas for charity and he won't sign the f***ing contract.'

James also answered his next question, ranking his movies 'Peter Rabbit', 'The Emoji Movie' and 'Trolls'. He picked up the chicken foot (which Gordon helpfully marinated in pickled pigs' feet juice) before caving and revealing, from best to worst: his latest film 'Peter Rabbit' at the top, followed by 'Trolls' and then 'The Emoji Movie'.

He soon got his comeuppence when he offered Gordon some bull's penis marinated in hot sauce, which he had to eat because he couldn't answer the question: 'A lot of celebrities visit your restaurants. Which celebrity would you not want back?'

He joked that James Corden himself wouldn't be welcome back, and confessed that the person in question was an American man. Meanwhile, James reluctantly ate grasshoppers marinated in clam juice rather than admit which country he preferred out of England and the US.

James dropped the ultimately bomb at the end with a chicken's foot in salmon ice cream with some clam juice on top, which, again, Gordon ate rather than admit when the last time he had an accident in his pants was after eating off-food.

Gordon Ramsay might have a remarkable palate, but he'll probably be giving these delicacies a miss in the future.