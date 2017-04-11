Gordon Ramsay was served justice in court this week when his father-in-law Chris Hutcheson pleaded guilty to hacking the computer system of his restaurant company Gordon Ramsay Holdings Ltd. The pair have been feuding since 2010 when the TV chef fired him from the business.

Gordon Ramsay outside ITV studios

The 68-year-old father of Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana confessed to conspiring to access data from a computer illegally and was charged under Operation Tuleta; the investigation of allegations surrounding computer hacking that originally related to the News International phone hacking scandal.

Chris Hutcheson's sons; 46-year-old Adam Hutcheson and 37-year-old Chris Hutcheson Jr.; also pleaded guilty to the offence, while daughter 45-year-old Orlanda Butland denied the same charge. According to reports, no evidence was offered for Butland's case, suggesting that she was not prosecuted.

The family grouped at the Old Bailey to answer charges relating to hacking Gordon Ramsay Holdings Ltd. between October 2010 and March 2011. Following the hearing, the defendants were released on bail and the court adjourned until June 2nd.

The feud between Chris Hutcheson Sr. and Gordon Ramsay began when the former allegedly borrowed a massive £1.5 million from the company accounts without Ramsay's knowledge. After numerous court appearances, Ramsay ended up settling that particular incident with £2 million. Since the incident, wife Tana has not been in close contact with her parents.

'I trusted that man for many years', Ramsay said in an interview with the Daily Mail last year. 'For Tana's parents to shut her out because we fell out, it's been very hard for her to cope with that... The most important thing for me was getting a resolution and trying to rekindle the relationship with Tana and her dad. But it's never happened.

'He tried to drive a wedge between us. I feel incredibly let down. He hacked our emails and passed on family photos to the press. But we dealt with it all. The business was saved and is prospering.'