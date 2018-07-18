Good Charlotte launch their soaring new single 'Shadowboxer' from their new album alongside a spooky and perpetually alt-rock video. It comes ahead of their world tour which begins this October.
The video sees the band performing in an old, dusty, dilapidated house, cut with clips of different people staring ominously at their reflections in mirrors, only for their faces to transform into ghostly visages at the song's climax.
The song features alongside single 'Actual Pain' on the band's forthcoming seventh studio album 'Generation Rx', following 2016's 'Youth Authority' which hit number one on the Australian charts.
Good Charlotte are on tour in the US, Canada and Mexico this Fall, kicking off at Mexico City's Open Air ACMX on October 12th. They'll hit Europe on January 31st 2019.
'Generation Rx' will be released on September 14th 2018 through BMG and MDDN records.
