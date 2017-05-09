Goldie Hawn accepted the role in 'Snatched' ''mostly'' because of her co-star Amy Schumer.

The 71-year-old actress plays the role of Amy's on-screen mother Linda in the comedy movie, and the star has admitted she decided to return to the acting business after 15 years was because she was desperate to work with the stand-up comedian.

She told the Chicago Sun Times: ''It was time to come back, but the hook was mostly Amy.''

Although Goldie - whose partner is Kurt Russell - has revealed she felt it ''was time'' to return to the screens and because of Amy, she has admitted the script and the fact the production was female-lead, which she claims is rare in Hollywood films, encouraged her.

She added: ''Plus the script, plus the fact it's mainly focused on two women in the lead roles

''You don't get that in Hollywood all that often.

''But mostly it was about having the chance to work with Amy.''

Hawn's last film she starred in was in 2002 when she featured in 'The Banger Sisters' alongside Susan Sarandon, Geoffrey Rush and Erika Christenson.

And the 'Trainwreck' star has revealed she was always eager to star alongside Hawn.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I'd meet her at different things, saying, 'We're making this movie together'.

''And I think, eventually, some people got in her ear and told her I wasn't crazy, that I make things.''