Goldie Hawn thinks meditation has helped to ''stabilise'' her mind.

The 74-year-old actress was initiated at a Transcendental Meditation centre in the 1970s, and she's admitted it was a life-changing moment.

Reflecting on her experiences of meditation, she shared: ''The more important thing is not what the title is on it, because meditation is just the way you train your brain to quiet down and so forth.

''There's all kinds of names for it now. But my experience was visceral, it was amazing.

''I rediscovered something in that one sitting. I can't explain the joy that was brought back to me. It was a transformational 'Aha!' moment for me.

''It stabilised my mind and gave me a piece of my interior that was all mine. No one could touch it. It was my internal universe and it's something I've been doing ever since.''

Goldie also thinks her background in dancing helped her to meditate.

She told the Guardian newspaper: ''Starting out as a dancer gave me an aspect of mindfulness that I didn't even realise that I was getting, because to dance is to be aware of every piece of your body while you're moving. It's like a meditation unto itself.''

Meanwhile, Goldie previously claimed that her relationship with Kurt Russell is sustained by their ability to ''resolve'' arguments amicably.

The actress - who has been with Kurt since 1983 - said: ''You have to learn how to work your way through an argument and be skilful about it and resolve it.

''Things happen during a marriage or a union, things that are said that shouldn't have been said, or things that are done that shouldn't have been done, or you feel neglected.

''If two people really want to be together there's something to cherish, so you keep it fresh by surprising each other. Go to a hotel room, go take a hike. Make something happen that's unusual.''