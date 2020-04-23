Goldie Hawn changed Kate Hudson's name whilst in labour.

The 'Snatched' star has confessed she changed her daughter's name from Rebecca to her moniker now after she ''kicked'' so hard whilst still in her mother's tummy just before she came into the world.

She told People magazine: ''She kicked me so hard in my vagina that I changed her name right on the spot because she was tough. I had named her Rebecca and on the 405 [freeway] I went, 'This is a Kate.'''

Goldie previously revealed she was ''right in there'' whilst her daughter Kate gave birth to daughter Rani in October 2018.

Kate welcomed her third child - and first with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa - on October 2, and her mother Goldie has said she was so keen to get involved in the delivery that Kate's doctor joked she ''might fall in'' if she were to get any closer.

Goldie said: ''I remember the doctor goes, 'Goldie, you get a little closer, you might fall in.' I'm trying to get in on him to try to look over his shoulder, and I see the head and I'm going, 'Oh, there's the head!' And then it went back. And [the doctor] said, 'Goldie, if you get any closer, you're gonna fall in.' So I took my cue. I didn't get that much closer!''

Meanwhile, Goldie previously urged the mothers of today to ''put your phone down'' and ''look at the eyes of your child''.

She shared on motherhood: ''You have to get offline. And that means that mommy, you have to put your phone down. You have to look at the eyes of your child when they talk to you, they have to have your full attention. You can't be on your phone all the time, because that's what they see. It's about engagement - it's stealing your intimacy.''