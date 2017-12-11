The nominations for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards are finally in, and it seems that 'The Shape Of Water' and 'Big Little Lies' have made the biggest impact in cinema and television with seven and six nods each respectively. We outline the main nominations list.

Michael Shannon, Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer in 'The Shape of Water'

Films

'The Shape of Water' is not only up for Best Drama, Best Screenplay and Best Original Score, but also Best Actress (Sally Hawkins), Best Supporting Actress (Octavia Spencer), Best Supporting Actor (Richard Jenkins) and Best Director (Guillermo del Toro).

Close behind is 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' with the same nominations except Best Supporting Actress - instead, Sam Rockwell has been named Best Supporting Actor while Frances McDormand is up for Best Actress.

Other big nominees in the film section are the Steven Spielberg directed scandal drama 'The Post', which is up for Best Drama, Screenplay, Original Score, Director, Actress (Meryl Streep) and Actor (Tom Hanks); as well as Best Comedy nominee 'Lady Bird' with four nominations also including Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Laurie Metcalf) and Best Screenplay.

Woody Harrelson and Frances McDormand in 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

With two nods apiece there is Jessica Chastain's poker biopic 'Molly's Game', animated movies 'Coco' and 'Ferdinand', 'Mudbound' starring Mary J. Blige, tennis biopic 'Battle of the Sexes', James Franco's 'The Disaster Artist', horror flick 'Get Out' and Daniel Day-Lewis' apparent final film 'Phantom Thread'.

Meanwhile, Ridley Scott's 'All the Money in the World' has three nominations, as does Christopher Nolan's war drama 'Dunkirk', LGBT romance 'Call Me By Your Name', figure skating biopic 'I, Tonya' and Hugh Jackman's 'The Greatest Showman'.

Also named in the 2018 Golden Globes nominees are 'Victoria and Abdul', 'The Leisure Seeker', 'Darkest Hour', 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.', 'Baby Driver', 'Downsizing' and 'The Florida Project'.

TV Series

'Big Little Lies' has taken the crown as the big favourite for the next Golden Globes, with nominations for Best Limited Series, Best Actress (Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon), Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley) and Best Supporting Actor (Alexander Skarsgard).

Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in 'Big Little Lies'

The first season of 'Feud' - that is, 'Feud: Bette and Joan' - exploring the relationship between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford appeared in three categories with four nominations. Best Limited Series, Best Actress (Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon) and Best Supporting Actor (Alfred Molina).

'The Handmaid's Tale', 'This Is Us' and 'Fargo' all got three nods, and with double nominations are 'The Crown', 'SMILF', 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'Master of None', 'Blackish', 'Will & Grace', 'The Sinner', 'Wizard of Lies' and 'Stranger Things'.

The 75th Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 7th 2018.