The 74th Golden Globe Awards saw a very clear frontrunner reigning amongst the winners as 'La La Land' manages to take home no less than seven prizes. The musical romance which hit theatres on Christmas Day beat the likes of 'Deadpool' to the top spot and didn't miss out on a single prize it was nominated for.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in 'La La Land'

'La La Land' was the big winner of the night, landing Best Motion Picture for a Musical, Best Actor and Actress for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's performances, Best Director and Screenplay for Damien Chazelle's work, Best Original Score and Best Original Song for 'City of Stars'.

The only other film to land more than one award was 'Elle' starring Isabelle Huppert who won Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama, while the French movie itself landed Best Foreign Language Film. Other winners were Best Drama 'Moonlight' and Best Animated Film 'Zootopia', while Casey Affleck took home Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama for 'Manchester by the Sea', Aaron Taylor-Johnson got Best Supporting Actor for 'Nocturnal Animals' and Viola Davis scooped the gong for Best Supporting Actress for 'Fences'.

'The Night Manager' got the most prizes in the television segment of the ceremony. Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie got Best Performance by an Actor, Actress and Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series respectively for the AMC thriller series. Meanwhile, 'The Crown' won Best TV Drama and star Claire Foy won Best Performance by Actress in a Drama, 'Atlanta' got Best TV Comedy and creator Donald Glover took home Best Performance by an Actor, and 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story' landed Best Limited Series with Sarah Paulson as Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

The other winners were Billy Bob Thornton as Best Actor in a Drama with 'Goliath' and Tracee Ellis Ross as Best Actress in a Comedy with 'black-ish'.