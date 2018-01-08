The 75th Golden Globe Awards has turned out to be a landmark event, and not just with Oprah winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award and all the female guests wearing black to protest against Hollywood sexism. It seems female-orientated films and TV shows dominated the entire night.

Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson in 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Martin McDonagh's 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' was the winner of Best Drama and Best Screenplay, with Frances McDormand winning Best Drama Actress and Sam Rockwell landing Best Supporting Actor. It's a film about a tenacious mother who takes it upon herself to force the local police to investigate deeper into the murder of her daughter.

Then there's the coming-of-age mother-daughter comedy 'Lady Bird' which won Best Comedy, and saw Saoirse Ronan take home Best Comedy Actress; and, of course, Best Director winner Guillermo del Toro's romantic fantasy 'The Shape of Water' which also won Best Original Score.

The other winners of the film category were Gary Oldman for 'Darkest Hour' (Best Drama Actor), James Franco for 'The Disaster Artist' (Best Comedy Actor), Allison Janney for 'I, Tonya' (Best Supporting Actress), Coco (Best Animated Movie), 'In the Fade' (Best Foreign Language Movie) and 'The Greatest Showman' (Best Original Song - 'This Is Me').

Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in 'Big Little Lies'

Meanwhile, the female-centric 'Big Little Lies' was the big TV winner with Best Limited Series, and Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard taking home Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor respectively for that category.

The equally important feminist story 'The Handmaid's Tale' was named Best Drama Series, with Best TV Drama Actress going to Elisabeth Moss for her role in the show.

More: Oprah Winfrey delivers empowered Golden Globes speech

The list is completed with Best TV Drama Actor Sterling K. Brown for 'This Is Us', Best TV Comedy Actor Aziz Ansari for 'Master of None', Best Actor in a Limited Series Ewan McGregor for 'Fargo', and finally 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' which took home Best Comedy Series and Best TV Comedy Actress (Rachel Brosnahan).