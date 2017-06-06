Gogol Bordello are returning with their brand new album 'Seekers and Finders' later this year, featuring the sensational new track 'Saboteur Blues'. It has taken a long time for the band to finally complete this unique collection, but you're unlikely to be disappointed.

Gogol Bordello to release 'Seekers and Finders'

The nine-piece experimental punk band launch their seventh album this summer, which they recorded across three continents. It comes four years after their previous album release 'Pura Vida Conspiracy', and indeed eleven years since their landmark hit 'Start Wearing Purple'.

''Seekers and Finders' is just a very magical and playful record for us', said frontman Eugene Hütz. 'It just feels quite complete in capturing the Gogol familia transcontinental lifestyle, every side of it. the Good, The Bad, and the Snugly. I was still bouncing between Latin America and Eastern Europe when songs were emerging, but finally, as soon as I moved back to New York, it all came into focus. as it always did for me here.'

'Saboteur Blues' is the first track to be released from the album, which according to Eugene is basically a mockery of 17th century philosopher René Descartes. 'Our lives are royally sabotaged by our thinking being stuck in our past or future', he explains. 'Girls in French mock-flirt the famous crap f**k shot philosophy 'I think therefore I am' of Descartes, while the band is clearly offering the alternative 'I feel, perceive and experience, therefore I motherf**king rock'.'

Gogol Bordello embark on their North American tour this Fall, kicking off with a show at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York on August 26th 2017, stretching across cities like Chicago, Boston, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Dallas and Nashville, before concluding at Memphis' Minglewood Hall on November 3rd. They'll also be supporting Modest Mouse for one show in Madison, Wisconsin on September 30th. Tickets are on sale from today (June 6th 2017).

More: See live pictures of Gogol Bordello

'Seekers and Finders' will be released on August 25th 2017 through Cooking Vinyl.

Tour Dates:

8/26 Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

9/16 Chicago, IL @ Riot Festival

9/18 Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater

9/20 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9/21 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

9/22 Portland, ME @ State Theatre

9/23 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *noon ET on sale time

9/25 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

9/26 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

9/27 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

9/29 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

9/30 Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field (supporting Modest Mouse)

10/2 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

10/3 Columbus, OH @ Newport

10/4 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

10/6 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

10/7 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/8 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/19 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater

10/20 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

10/21 New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

10/23 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

10/24 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

10/25 Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

10/27 Des Moines, IA @ Wooley's

10/28 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

10/30 Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

10/31 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

11/1 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/2 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/3 Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall