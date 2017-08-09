It's a sad day for country music fans everywhere as it's announced that the Rhinestone Cowboy himself, Glen Campbell, has passed away at the grand age of 81. His family made the revelation on his website this week as we await an official statement from his beloved wife.

Glen Campbell pictured in 2013

The country music legend announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's back in 2011, and now he has lost his battle with the disease and died yesterday (August 8th 2017) leaving behind a grief-stricken wife and no less than eight children.

'It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease', his family wrote on his website. 'A personal statement from Kim Campbell will follow. The family appreciates your prayers and respect for their privacy at this time.'

They add that well-wishers should send donations, rather than flowers, to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation for which they have set up a donations page on CareLiving.org.

As well as his legendary tune 'Rhinestone Cowboy', the Grammy-winning Nashville superstar also had hits with 'Gentle on My Mind', 'Wichita Lineman' and 'By the Time I Get to Phoenix'. He also co-wrote the song 'I'm Not Gonna Miss You' for the 2014 documentary 'Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me' which was nominated for an Academy Award and sung by Tim McGraw at the ceremony.

More: Watch the trailer for 'Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me'

Glen Campbell is survived by his wife of 35 years Kim Campbell; their children Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his daughter Debby from his marriage to Diane Kirk; his children Kelli, Travis and Kane from his marriage to Billie Jean Nunley; his son Dillon from his marriage to Sarah Barg; not to mention 10 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren; his three sisters Barbara, Sandra and Jane; and two brothers John and Gerald.