It's officially summer now that June has hit which means it truly is festival season. We've already enjoyed BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, Slam Dunk, All Points East and myriad international events, but here are 15 more UK festival weekends that have got us super excited for the rest of the summer.
Parklife
When: 8th-9th June
Where: Heaton Park, Manchester
Headliners: Cardi B, George Ezra
More acts... Solange, The Streets, Migos, Khalid, Disclosure, Christine & the Queens, Nas
For fans of... Indie music, dance, hip hop and absolutely banging after-parties.
Bring... A lot of Dioralyte, but otherwise as little as possible. You won't be camping!
Isle of Wight Festival
When: 13th-16th June
Where: Seaclose Park, Newport
Headliners: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, George Ezra, Biffy Clyro, Fatboy Slim
More acts... Courteeners, Richard Ashcroft, Jess Glynne, Bastille, Lily Allen, Keane, Garbage, James, Sigrid, Tom Walker, Wet Wet Wet, Madness
For fans of... Convenience! You'll find luggage handlers, priority parking for car-shares, lockers, decent toilets and even a spa.
Bring... Your jacket. You might be crossing the sea, but you're still in the UK, and early weather forecasts give a few chilly spells.
Download Festival
When: 14th-16th June
Where: Donington Park Circuit
Headliners: Def Leppard, Slipknot, Tool
More acts... Slash with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Die Antwoord, Smashing Pumpkins, Whitesnake, Trivium, Lamb of God, Rob Zombie, Halestorm, Slayer
For fans of... Heavy metal and alternative rock.
Bring... Your leather jacket. And a neck brace for after all that headbanging.
Glastonbury Festival
When: 26th-30th June
Where: Worthy Farm
Headliners: Stormzy, The Killers, The Cure
More acts... George Ezra, Lauryn Hill, Bastille, Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, Vampire Weekend, Miley Cyrus, Kylie
For fans of... All music and huge parties.
Bring... Your conscience. This goes for all campers at any festival really, but Glastonbury is famous for the amount of waste that gets left behind after four days of partying. Make sure you collect up all your waste and dispose of it in the recycling and general waste bins provided. Organisers hand out bin bags so you don't even need to bring your own. And always take home your camping equipment.
Wireless Festival
When: 5th-7th July
Where: Finsbury Park, London
Headliners: Cardi B, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky
More acts... Migos, Future, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert, Stefflon Don, Tory Lanez, Ella Mai
For fans of... Dance and hip hop.
Bring... Some ID. You have to look over 21 to be admitted into the festival.
British Summer Time Hyde Park
When: 12th-14th July
Where: Hyde Park, London
Headliners: Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand, Florence + The Machine, Robbie Williams
More acts... The National, Black Eyed Pears, Josh Groban, Lionel Richie, Bryan Ferry
For fans of... Music legends.
Bring... Your Oyster card. It's the middle of London after all!
TRNSMT Festival
When: 12th-14th July
Where: Glasgow Green, Glasgow
Headliners: Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen, George Ezra
More acts... Years & Years, Bastille, Sigrid, Snow Patrol, Jess Glynne
For fans of... Rock and indie music.
Bring... Whatever you need for the day. This is another camp-free event for those who hate sleeping in the rain.
Latitude Festival
When: 18th-21st July
Where: Henham Park, Suffolk
Headliners: George Ezra, Snow Patrol, Lana Del Rey
More acts... Chvrches, Primal Scream, Everything Everything, Slaves
For fans of... Indie music, comedy and food!
Bring... An empty stomach. In between rocking out, you'll want to head over to the Street Feast festival food area and drool during the Theatre of Food talks and workshops.
Camp Bestival
When: 25th-28th July
Where: Lulworth Castle, Dorset
Headliners: Nile Rodgers & Chic, Jess Glynne, Annie Mac, The Human League
More acts... Lewis Capaldi, Sister Sledge, Big Shaq, The Wailers, Grandmaster Flash
For fans of... Indie music and dance.
Bring... The kids! Camp Bestival is Bestival's little sister and primarily targeted at music-loving families.
Wilderness Festival
When: 1st-4th August
Where: Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire
Headliners: Robyn, Bombay Bicycle Club, Groove Armada
More acts... Tom Odell, Caravan Palace, Tom Grennan
For fans of... Trees!
Bring... A totally cosmic tie-dye T-shirt.
Boardmasters Festival
When: 7th-11th August
Where: Fistral Beach, Watergate Bay, Newquay
Headliners: Wu-Tang Clan, Florence + The Machine, Foals
More acts... Razorlight, Dizzee Rascal, Franz Ferdinand, Jorja Smith, Slaves
For fans of... Surfing and skateboarding.
Bring... Your boards! It's not just a music festival, it's also a huge sporting event for skaters, surfers and BMXers.
Green Man Festival
When: 15th-18th August
Where: Crickhowell, Brecon Beacons, Wales
Headliners: Four Tet, Father John Misty, Eels
More acts... Sharon Van Etten, Yo La Tengo, Stereolab, Idles, Big Thief
For fans of... Folk, indie, psychedelia and all things Wales.
Bring... A lot of energy! There's so much to do over just four days, you won't want to miss a thing.
Creamfields
When: 22nd-25th August
Where: Daresbury
Headliners: deadmau5, Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia
More acts... Fatboy Slim, MK, Duke Dumont, The Chemical Brothers, Tiesto
For fans of... Dance music.
Bring... Shoes you can dance in.
Reading and Leeds Festivals
When: 23rd-25th August
Where: Richfield Avenue, Reading; Bramham Park, Leeds
Headliners: The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots, Foo Fighters
More acts... Royal Blood, Blossoms, A Day to Remember, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Billie Eilish, Bastille
For fans of... Rock and alternative music.
Bring... A raincoat. This goes for most UK open air festivals, summer or no summer.
Infest
When: 23rd-25th August
Where: University of Bradford Union of Students (UBU), Bradford
Headliner: Nitzer Ebb
More acts... She Wants Revenge, Zardonic, Dive, Light Asylum
For fans of... Goths and industrial music.
Bring... Glowsticks and big shoes.
