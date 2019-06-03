It's officially summer now that June has hit which means it truly is festival season. We've already enjoyed BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, Slam Dunk, All Points East and myriad international events, but here are 15 more UK festival weekends that have got us super excited for the rest of the summer.

Photo: Pixabay

Parklife

When: 8th-9th June

Where: Heaton Park, Manchester

Headliners: Cardi B, George Ezra

More acts... Solange, The Streets, Migos, Khalid, Disclosure, Christine & the Queens, Nas

For fans of... Indie music, dance, hip hop and absolutely banging after-parties.

Bring... A lot of Dioralyte, but otherwise as little as possible. You won't be camping!

Isle of Wight Festival

When: 13th-16th June

Where: Seaclose Park, Newport

Headliners: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, George Ezra, Biffy Clyro, Fatboy Slim

More acts... Courteeners, Richard Ashcroft, Jess Glynne, Bastille, Lily Allen, Keane, Garbage, James, Sigrid, Tom Walker, Wet Wet Wet, Madness

For fans of... Convenience! You'll find luggage handlers, priority parking for car-shares, lockers, decent toilets and even a spa.

Bring... Your jacket. You might be crossing the sea, but you're still in the UK, and early weather forecasts give a few chilly spells.

Download Festival

When: 14th-16th June

Where: Donington Park Circuit

Headliners: Def Leppard, Slipknot, Tool

More acts... Slash with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Die Antwoord, Smashing Pumpkins, Whitesnake, Trivium, Lamb of God, Rob Zombie, Halestorm, Slayer

For fans of... Heavy metal and alternative rock.

Bring... Your leather jacket. And a neck brace for after all that headbanging.

Glastonbury Festival

When: 26th-30th June

Where: Worthy Farm

Headliners: Stormzy, The Killers, The Cure

More acts... George Ezra, Lauryn Hill, Bastille, Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, Vampire Weekend, Miley Cyrus, Kylie

For fans of... All music and huge parties.

Bring... Your conscience. This goes for all campers at any festival really, but Glastonbury is famous for the amount of waste that gets left behind after four days of partying. Make sure you collect up all your waste and dispose of it in the recycling and general waste bins provided. Organisers hand out bin bags so you don't even need to bring your own. And always take home your camping equipment.

Wireless Festival

When: 5th-7th July

Where: Finsbury Park, London

Headliners: Cardi B, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky

More acts... Migos, Future, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert, Stefflon Don, Tory Lanez, Ella Mai

For fans of... Dance and hip hop.

Bring... Some ID. You have to look over 21 to be admitted into the festival.

British Summer Time Hyde Park

When: 12th-14th July

Where: Hyde Park, London

Headliners: Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand, Florence + The Machine, Robbie Williams

More acts... The National, Black Eyed Pears, Josh Groban, Lionel Richie, Bryan Ferry

For fans of... Music legends.

Bring... Your Oyster card. It's the middle of London after all!

TRNSMT Festival

When: 12th-14th July

Where: Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Headliners: Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen, George Ezra

More acts... Years & Years, Bastille, Sigrid, Snow Patrol, Jess Glynne

For fans of... Rock and indie music.

Bring... Whatever you need for the day. This is another camp-free event for those who hate sleeping in the rain.

Latitude Festival

When: 18th-21st July

Where: Henham Park, Suffolk

Headliners: George Ezra, Snow Patrol, Lana Del Rey

More acts... Chvrches, Primal Scream, Everything Everything, Slaves

For fans of... Indie music, comedy and food!

Bring... An empty stomach. In between rocking out, you'll want to head over to the Street Feast festival food area and drool during the Theatre of Food talks and workshops.

Camp Bestival

When: 25th-28th July

Where: Lulworth Castle, Dorset

Headliners: Nile Rodgers & Chic, Jess Glynne, Annie Mac, The Human League

More acts... Lewis Capaldi, Sister Sledge, Big Shaq, The Wailers, Grandmaster Flash

For fans of... Indie music and dance.

Bring... The kids! Camp Bestival is Bestival's little sister and primarily targeted at music-loving families.

Wilderness Festival

When: 1st-4th August

Where: Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire

Headliners: Robyn, Bombay Bicycle Club, Groove Armada

More acts... Tom Odell, Caravan Palace, Tom Grennan

For fans of... Trees!

Bring... A totally cosmic tie-dye T-shirt.

Boardmasters Festival

When: 7th-11th August

Where: Fistral Beach, Watergate Bay, Newquay

Headliners: Wu-Tang Clan, Florence + The Machine, Foals

More acts... Razorlight, Dizzee Rascal, Franz Ferdinand, Jorja Smith, Slaves

For fans of... Surfing and skateboarding.

Bring... Your boards! It's not just a music festival, it's also a huge sporting event for skaters, surfers and BMXers.

Green Man Festival

When: 15th-18th August

Where: Crickhowell, Brecon Beacons, Wales

Headliners: Four Tet, Father John Misty, Eels

More acts... Sharon Van Etten, Yo La Tengo, Stereolab, Idles, Big Thief

For fans of... Folk, indie, psychedelia and all things Wales.

Bring... A lot of energy! There's so much to do over just four days, you won't want to miss a thing.

Creamfields

When: 22nd-25th August

Where: Daresbury

Headliners: deadmau5, Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia

More acts... Fatboy Slim, MK, Duke Dumont, The Chemical Brothers, Tiesto

For fans of... Dance music.

Bring... Shoes you can dance in.

Reading and Leeds Festivals

When: 23rd-25th August

Where: Richfield Avenue, Reading; Bramham Park, Leeds

Headliners: The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots, Foo Fighters

More acts... Royal Blood, Blossoms, A Day to Remember, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Billie Eilish, Bastille

For fans of... Rock and alternative music.

Bring... A raincoat. This goes for most UK open air festivals, summer or no summer.

Infest

When: 23rd-25th August

Where: University of Bradford Union of Students (UBU), Bradford

Headliner: Nitzer Ebb

More acts... She Wants Revenge, Zardonic, Dive, Light Asylum

For fans of... Goths and industrial music.

Bring... Glowsticks and big shoes.