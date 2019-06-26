We can't be the only ones to get stressed when asked "What kind of music do you like?". Literally everything. That's the answer. We have what is known as eclectic taste, which means that organising an itinerary for something like Glastonbury leaves us with some very difficult decicions. Here are the most painful clashes we've seen on this year's bill.



Stormzy performing at the Graham Norton Show 2019 / Photo Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

Tame Impala at Shaky Knees Music Festival 2019 / Photo Credit: Imagespace/Zuma Press/PA Images

1. Stormzy and Tame Impala (22:15 - 23:45)

While grime hero Stormzy rocks up the Pyramid Stage in the headline slot on Friday, Tame Impala will be playing the exact same time over on the Other Stage. Both acts have teased two respective new songs this year from their eagerly anticipated second albums and so we literally can't imagine a worse clash. Nobody wants to miss any excitement from these two.



Two Door Cinema Club at PRYZM in London 2019 / Photo Credit: Richard Gray/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

George Ezra at Golden Camera 2019 in Berlin / Photo Credit: Hannibal Hanschke/DPA/PA Images

2. Two Door Cinema Club and George Ezra (20:15 - 21:15)

We wouldn't want to miss George Ezra on the Pyramid Stage, but our renewed love for Two Door Cinema Club after their False Alarm album this month cannot be cooled easily. Glastonbury gets more and more painful every year; when the Other Stage looks just as good as the Pyramid Stage, it's impossible not to be faced with decisions like this.



Sigrid at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 / Photo Credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Liam Gallagher at Rize Festival 2018 / Photo Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Archive/PA Images

3. Sigrid (19:00 - 20:00) and Liam Gallagher (19:15 - 20:30)

We absolutely adored Norwegian synth-pop singer Sigrid's debut album Sucker Punch so seeing her on the Other Stage on Saturday would be a real treat. On the other hand, Liam Gallagher is always good value live and you'll want to catch a few new songs from his forthcoming Why Me? Why Not album. If you need to see both, the options are the first 15 minutes of Sigrid (assuming she's on time) or the last half an hour of Liam Gallagher. Choose wisely!



Lewis Capaldi at the Great Escape Festival 2019 / Photo Credit: Richard Gray/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Hozier at Bonnaroo 2019 / Photo Credit: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images

4. Lewis Capaldi and Hozier (16:00 - 17:00)

Saturday sees Hozier take up the teatime slot on the Pyramid Stage while Lewis Capaldi gathers crowds on the Other Stage. You don't even have to have eclectic taste to see the problem with this arrangement. It all depends on what sort of mood you're in; if you need a lift, Hozier is the better option; Lewis Capaldi's music is tear-jerking, although his comedy value as a person is priceless.



Sharon Van Etten at Shaky Knees Music Festival 2019 / Photo Credit: imageSPACE/SIPA USA/PA Images

Kurt Vile at INmusic Festival 2019 / Photo Credit: Marko PrpicPIXSELL/Pixsell/PA Images

5. Sharon Van Etten (19:30 - 20:30) and Kurt Vile & The Violators (19:45 - 20:45)

It's difficult to choose between these American indie artists, and yet they couldn't be more different. They both have an indie folk vibe, though Kurt Vile is lo-fi country where Sharon is soaring emotional ballads. Our suggestion if you can't decide is to catch half of Sharon Van Etten on the John Peel Stage and then the latter half of Kurt Vile on the Park Stage, and sulk about it later.



The Cure at Hurricane Festival 2019 / Photo Credit: Rudi Keuntje/Geisler-Fotopress/DPA/PA Images

Christine and The Queens at Southside Festival 2019 / Photo Credit: Christoph Schmidt/DPA/PA Images

6. The Cure (21:30 - 23:30) and Christine and the Queens (22:00 - 23:15)

There's no way around this one without cutting out significant portions of each act's set. The Cure is the obvious choice as the weekend's headliner, but Christine and the Queens has one of the most electric voices of the decade. The Cure has done so much for the goth community, while Christine is an important fixture in the queer community. So if you're a queer goth with eclectic taste, we offer our condolences.



Bring Me The Horizon at All Points East Festival 2019 / Photo Credit: Richard Gray/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Kylie performing live in Italy 2018 / Photo Credit: Marco Piraccini/Zuma Press/PA Images

7. Bring Me The Horizon and Kylie (15:45 - 17:00)

Given how Bring Me The Horizon's sound has changed over the years, it really isn't as unusual as it might once have been to want to watch both them and Kylie at the same festival. Both will make for amazing dance parties, with BMTH on the Other Stage and Kylie on the Pyramid Stage; though BMTH is likely to have a fairly varied set. We wouldn't want to be the ones to make this decision.