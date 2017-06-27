There aren't many weekends of the year that most of the country pray for rain, all except the fortuitous 250,000 people that descend on a farm in Glastonbury as most of the country sit at home and watch with what the twitter hashtag describes as #glastoenvy. There are of course some benefits to being an armchair viewer of Glastonbury Festival. The beer is always cold, the toilets are always clean and set clashes are not a concern.

So as the likes of David Beckham, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Bradley Cooper and Jeremy Corbyn all hit Worthy Farm for the weekend, these were the five best sets of Glastonbury 2017 that are well worth re-watching from the comfort of home - accompanied by a great sound system.

Foo Fighters - Expectantly, the Foo fighters had to make the list and a close call to being the best set of the weekend. Playing for the best part of 150 minutes, Dave Grohl finished on the Pyramid Stage after midnight to a raucous reception and firework show. From moment one, Grohl was in control of the crowd, casually conversing, sometimes at length through the show in a super-confident and intrepid manner. He was determined to beat Adele's record of using the word 'f**k' throughout the set. Which he did. The record was 33.

Originally booked to headline in 2015, and having to pull out after breaking his leg, he apologised for being two years late and thanked Florence and the Machine for filling in, even jokingly admitting she did a better version of 'Times Like These'. So naturally that was their first song.

At times it was hard to work out who enjoyed the set most, the band or the crowd. What was certain was that for haters who think Glastonbury has gone soft, or lacks 'real guitar music', this was a set of pure rock n roll, performed by masters of the genre. Returning to the drums at one point in scenes reminiscence of his Nirvana days, Grohl switched with drummer Taylor Hawkins to allow him to sing Queen's 'Under Pressure'. In a 20 song set, the Foo Fighters went through all the classics like 'All My Life' and 'Learn To Fly'. A faultless performance. Watch the Foo Fighters set here.

Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals - Probably the biggest surprise on this list. To most, the California hip hop and RnB artist is relatively unknown. Anderson Paak's fame and credibility was augmented as he stole the show on Dr Dre's last album 'Compton' and his since made two studio albums. Fans, punters and critics were using his set on the West Holts Stage on Friday night as the benchmark for the rest of the weekend, despite the fact Radiohead had just finished on the Pyramid stage. More funk than hip hop, Paak and his band are tight, California cool, own the stage and have the crowd eating out of the palm of their hands.

Paak himself is charismatic, hyper-likeable and with all the musical dexterities a musician would dream of. With no hype man and crystal clear, he raps and sings running across the stage with energy and enthusiasm similar to Tupac - though Paak is a far better dancer. For the cherry on top, he spends many songs smashing the drums better than most drummers at Glastonbury, whilst rapping and singing and orchestrating the crowd. A feat that needs to be seen. His guitarist at one point calls him a 'freak' in response to his rapping and simultaneous drumming.

Sadly the set marked the end of their three month European tour and will have to hope some festivals invite him back to the UK next year. Watch Anderson .Paak's set here.

Chic - Booked for the now labelled 'Sunday Sunset Legend' slot, Nile Rodgers and co performed a legendary set to a full Pyramid Stage. Masters of funk, disco and pop, many felt they would have been the more natural choice for the Sunday evening instead of Ed Sheeran. The reason is simple too, as Nile Rodgers has the most extensive back catalogue of hits you can possibly imagine, selling over 400m records, a host of Grammy Awards and not to mention looking like the coolest guy at the party.

The crowd were basking in sunshine, swaying, dancing, singing and simply having a huge party in a middle of a field. His songs ooze fun and joy. Writing, or helping to write songs with the likes of Daft Punk, some may not have associated tunes like 'Get Lucky' to Rodgers himself, and many of the songs were like this too. This is definitely a set to watch back and feel good watching. Watch Chic's set.

Royal Blood - For two young guys from Brighton, they must have woken up Saturday morning (assuming they went to bed that is) feeling like a million bucks. With minutes until showtime on the Pyramid Stage, about to play the biggest set of their lives, they were also told their second album had just gone number one in the UK charts - a moment they shared on stage later with the crowd and with a bottle of champagne.

Arguably the greatest two-piece around at the moment, Royal Blood rocked the crowd with incredible drumming and stunning guitar riffs and solos. Their synergy is tantalising, no more so than the sheer joy they seemed to be feeling playing the biggest crowd of their career. Most artists say Glastonbury is the best set of their career, but they went one further and called it life changing. To salute the Foo Fighters, its 'Times like these' that give you Glastonbury envy. Watch Royal Blood's set.

The XX - Playing the penultimate set before Radiohead, The XX never fail to deliver. Uncharacteristically starting with a song they conventionally save for the encore, The XX came straight out with 'intro'. Surely no better way to start a set.

With three solid albums under their belt, and Jamie XX now a fully successful solo DJ, the trio have a huge selection of hits in their repertoire. With their minimalistic sound, amalgamated with Jamie's producing, the set is beautiful, most notably when the crowd seemed exuberant with Jamie XX's 'Loud Places' being mixed into 'On Hold'. Surely it is only a matter of time before they are headlining. Watch The XX's set.

Biggest let down:

Ed Sheeran - Many were concerned Ed didn't have the up-beat rhythms to excite a crowd in the headline slot, and some expressed their remarks over twitter wishing in hindsight Chic were the headliners. They were probably right.

However, don't take anything away from Ed Sheeran. The fact that he can galvanise 100,000 people with nothing but his voice, a guitar and some loop pedals is a remarkable feat - for what he does on stage is nothing short of genius.

Though this is Glastonbury. Pyramid Stage. Sunday. Closing headliner - you need something more than just yourself and some loop pedals.

Yes he had everyone singing to 'A team', 'Shape of you' and finishing with 'You need me, I don't need you', which he admitted to writing when he was 15, but his set was only 15 songs long and finished by 11.15pm - a full 30 min short of conventional headliners.

He lacks the stage presence of previous headliners like Adele, and doesn't have the catalogue of songs like Coldplay to headline Glastonbury. At Wembley Stadium he bought out Elton John, and one would've expected something similar at Worthy Farm. Maybe this was one headline slot too early for him. Watch Ed's performance.

Not wishing to end such an excellent festival on a low note, Biffy Clyro, Radiohead, The Killers, Thundercat (to name but a few) all performed brilliant sets as did Barry Gibb who made headlines with his 'covers' set.

Finally we can't forget The Flaming Lips who are quite simply a band made for playing festivals like Glastonbury! As well as their extraordinarily catchy music, there are a few additional things that are part of the norm for a The Flaming Lips performance. Giant multicolored unicorns, crowd surfing in a bubble, David Bowie covers and incredible light and visual effects are just a few of the things the band used to maximize their Glastonbury set. Watch Wayne Coyne and The Flaming Lips set.