Giuliana Rancic has released a home collection with the Home Shopping Network.

The 45-year-old TV presenter has had a fashion collection, G by Giuliana, with HSN since 2012 but she and her close friend, interior designer Lonni Paul, are now working with the company on their own home range called August & Leo as they are both Leos born in August.

Giuliana told WWD: ''They were the very first people we reached out to. They said yes and now the line is out.''

Speaking about Lonni, she added: ''I just loved her work. She's incredibly talented. I love, love, love the way she makes the home feel warm and inviting but still incredibly stylish. She's very good at mixing high and low pieces.''

Lonni explained that their styles are ''very much alike'' and added: ''There's been so many years of working together and developing that...Affordability was so important to us. Everybody should be able to have a beautiful home, no matter what your price point is.''

The collection includes over 30 pieces ranging in price from $19.95 to $250 and features throws, towels, candles, lamps and mirrors.

Launching the collection in the middle of the global Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenge but the pair are happy that they can introduce the range to fans in a safe way.

They said: ''HSN allows us to introduce the collection to customers through their digital broadcast channels, which provides a safe space for everyone. They're practicing safe social spacing, so there's no more in-studio guests. The real change for us is that we won't be in the studio.''