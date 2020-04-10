Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's new mansion in Tampa, Florida, lacks privacy.

The 39-year-old model and Tom, 42, have recently relocated to the state following his switch from the New England Patriots NFL franchise to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - but Tom admits their transition hasn't been entirely seamless.

He explained: ''Where I lived in Chestnut Hill, I was pretty private for a long time.

''So I forgot, in a way, like people could drive up to your house. You couldn't drive up to my house where I lived in Chestnut Hill. Here, they could pull right up to the back of the house.

''This is a little different because when you go out to the backyard, there's a lot of boats that have pulled up and people out the front.''

Despite this, the loved-up couple are excited about the next phase of their life.

Tom told People magazine: ''It just worked out perfect for me being here and kind of getting my life started here.''

Last month, Gisele insisted the city of Boston will ''always'' be in her heart.

The model said she'd miss her ''friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium'' ahead of Tom's move to Tampa.

Gisele - who has Vivian, seven, and Benjamin, 10, with the sports star - wrote on her Instagram account: ''What a ride the last decade has been. Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I'll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you! (sic)''