Gillian Anderson is without a doubt one of the most talented British actors of the modern day. Having starred in critically-acclaimed shows such as 'The Fall' and 'American Gods', she's arguably most well known for her leading role as Dana Scully in 'The X-Files'; one she's had since the show started all the way back in 1993.

Gillian Anderson isn't happy with the 'X-Files' staff

Unfortunately for Anderson, despite being such a big part of 'The X-Files', it seems it's taking even longer than the two decades it's been popular with fans for her voice to make an impression on those in charge.

Replying to a tweet from the Washington Post which claimed that the 'X-Files' writers room had reportedly only ever hired men, Anderson added that only two of 207 episodes have been directed by women. See her response below:

And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureisFemale https://t.co/38SVdTfCR1 — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) June 29, 2017

The tweets come after it was announced earlier in the week that 'The X-Files' creator Chris Carter had put together a writer's room for an upcoming new season of the sci-fi show. That team was made up of producers including Glen and Darin Morgan, and James Wong, as well as Gabe Rotter, Brad Follmer and Benjamin Van Allen.

Many of those names are tied to 'The X-Files' thanks to their past working with the show, but it still hasn't stopped one of the show's leading stars in Anderson from speaking out about the lack of diversity in the team.

Anderson meanwhile is herself one of the two women to ever direct an episode of 'The X-Files', with Michelle MacLaren being the other.

This isn't the first time Anderson has spoken out about the show's lack of equality. She said that it took three seasons of 'The X-Files' before she was given an equal salary to that of her co-star David Duchovny. Even with the show's revival last year, she was initially only offered half of Duchovny's pay packet.

It's deflating to know that the women who are involved in 'The X-Files' don't get the same opportunity or treatment as the men. If one thing's for sure however, we know Anderson will continue fighting for that equality she and the other women in Hollywood and beyond truly deserve.

More: Gillian Anderson Discusses "Delicious" 'American Gods' Opportunity

We'll keep you updated on 'The X-Files' news as we get it.