Gillian Anderson has confirmed that the upcoming new series of 'The X-Files' will be the final one she returns for, bringing her role as Dana Scully to an end when all is said and done on the new batch of episodes. Whether that means the series will close with the eleventh season however remains to be seen.

10 new episodes make up the new season, that will see Scully continue on in her professional partnership with Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) in tracking down some of the strangest conspiracies, aliens and more. The formula is one that works and one that the series has stuck to throughout its run, all whilst doing its bit to reinvent the genre so that viewers don't find the episodes stale.

Rumours started to swirl about Anderson leaving the series after season 11 at New York Comic Con last year, when the actress pretty much confirmed she was done with the franchise. FOX however were quick to jump on the comments and say that nothing was yet set in stone in regards to Anderson's future on 'X-Files'. Now however, the writing's on the wall, and there's no misunderstandings to be had about Anderson's future.

Speaking with TV Insider, the actress explained: "I’ve said from the beginning this is it for me. I was a bit surprised by people’s [shocked] reaction to my announcement... because my understanding was that this was a single season."

Anderson has always been so plain in her speaking that it would be hard for somebody to misconstrue her words. She's done with 'X-Files', has filmed her final scenes and doesn't want to come back in the near future, if at all. What that means for the future of the series remains to be seen.

Creator Chris Carter has said the return of 'X-Files' is something that could continue on for some time, but if it's to do so without Scully, we're not sure exactly how that would happen! The truth may be out there, but it may not be something we'll find out for some time...

'The X-Files' returns to FOX in the US on Wednesday, January 3 and is expected to come to Channel 5 in the UK later this year.