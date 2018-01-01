Whether the show could survive without her is another topic altogether!
Gillian Anderson has confirmed that the upcoming new series of 'The X-Files' will be the final one she returns for, bringing her role as Dana Scully to an end when all is said and done on the new batch of episodes. Whether that means the series will close with the eleventh season however remains to be seen.
Gillian Anderson will leave 'X-Files' following season 11
10 new episodes make up the new season, that will see Scully continue on in her professional partnership with Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) in tracking down some of the strangest conspiracies, aliens and more. The formula is one that works and one that the series has stuck to throughout its run, all whilst doing its bit to reinvent the genre so that viewers don't find the episodes stale.
Rumours started to swirl about Anderson leaving the series after season 11 at New York Comic Con last year, when the actress pretty much confirmed she was done with the franchise. FOX however were quick to jump on the comments and say that nothing was yet set in stone in regards to Anderson's future on 'X-Files'. Now however, the writing's on the wall, and there's no misunderstandings to be had about Anderson's future.
Speaking with TV Insider, the actress explained: "I’ve said from the beginning this is it for me. I was a bit surprised by people’s [shocked] reaction to my announcement... because my understanding was that this was a single season."
Anderson has always been so plain in her speaking that it would be hard for somebody to misconstrue her words. She's done with 'X-Files', has filmed her final scenes and doesn't want to come back in the near future, if at all. What that means for the future of the series remains to be seen.
Creator Chris Carter has said the return of 'X-Files' is something that could continue on for some time, but if it's to do so without Scully, we're not sure exactly how that would happen! The truth may be out there, but it may not be something we'll find out for some time...
More: Gillian Anderson Criticises Lack Of Women On 'X-Files' Team
'The X-Files' returns to FOX in the US on Wednesday, January 3 and is expected to come to Channel 5 in the UK later this year.
Filmmaker Gurinder Chada (Bend It Like Beckham) draws on her own family history to explore...
'Viceroy's House' follows the life of the last Viceroy of India who was the figurehead...
For a low-budget kids' movie, this British science-fiction adventure has an unusually sharp cast, decent...
When Earth is suddenly taken over by colossal robots from another planet, the citizens of...
Matthew Morgan is living in the romantic city of Paris after retiring from his teaching...
Complex emotions and a gentle exploration of interpersonal connections make this Paris-set drama worth a...
From the studio that brought us classics like Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle, this...
A bracingly honest approach to flawed characters makes this small-scale Swiss drama thoroughly involving. And...
Like Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, this thriller refuses to burst out into action mode, preferring...
Colette McVeigh is a single mother who lives with her mother in Belfast. She is...
After the painfully unfunny 2003 original, a franchise was highly unlikely. And yet the spoof...
There's a terrific idea in this film, and an astounding cast, but author Moynihan seems...
A comedy that misfires is not a catastrophe. After all, being unfunny is not the...
Apparently the lamentable last season or two of The X-Files and the 1998 mega-episode film...