Gigi Hadid has called out those on social media who have criticised her weight loss recently, explaining that her weight struggles are all down to a thyroid disorder which she has been in treatment for over the last few years. It's not the first time she has been driven to explain her body either.

Gigi Hadid at the Glamour Women of the Year Gala

The 22-year-old is sick and tired of people who don't know her telling her that she's got 'too skinny', especially when all she's been doing recently is trying to get her physical health on track. In the past she has even found herself defending the fact that she hasn't always been as thin as other models.

'For those of you so determined to come up with why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started at 17 I was not yet diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease', she wrote on Twitter. 'Those of you who called me "too big for the industry" were seeing inflammation and water retention due to that.'

She reveals that she has been on medication for a variety of symptons including fatigue and metabolism issues, even going as far as a 'holistic medical trial' to help balance her thyroid. She also insists that she has always eaten the same, and confesses that she doesn't exactly want to be as thin as she is.

'I may be "too skinny" for you, honestly this skinny isn't what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and am still learning and growing with my body everyday, as everyone is', she continued. 'I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone with a body type that doesnt suit your "beauty" expectation, shouldn't have to.'

It's a shame that any star should have to explain their body in this day and age just because they are famous. Let's hope she never has to make a statement like this again.