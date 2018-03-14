Both Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have opened up about their split after two years of being together in the wake of rumours in the press regarding their relationship status. It seems their situation is outwardly amicable, though there is as yet no suggestion as to what caused the break-up.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid pictured together in 2016

Zayn expressed his love for his fans in his break-up announcement on Twitter, and regretted that they did not hear of the sad news before the press got wind of it and started speculating.

'Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend', the 'Pillowtalk' singer wrote. 'She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all.'

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old model made a similar statement, apologising for the impersonal nature of her announcement and reiterating that both she and Zayn were planning to remain friends despite romantically going their separate ways.

'Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years... not only in the relationship, but in life in general', she said. [I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be.'

However, the supposed amicability of their relationship has been thrown into question by a cryptic new social media post from Zayn, who appeared to be quite bitter about something as he posted a topless selfie on Instagram.

'When life throws you lemons, catch em so they don't hit you in the f***ing face', he captioned the shot.

More: Gigi Hadid wishes people would stop talking about her weight

Zayn and Gigi first started dating back in 2015, not long after his split from fiancee Perrie Edwards of Little Mix. Gigi appeared in the 'Pillowtalk' music video, and they later appeared on the cover of Vogue in 2017.