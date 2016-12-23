Gigi Hadid reportedly tuned down a marriage proposal from boyfriend Zayn Malik, because she thinks their relationship is moving too fast.

US magazine Life and Style reports that Zayn got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend of less than a year, but the 21-year-old model turned him down.

Did Gigi turn down Zayn’s marriage proposal?

A source told the magazine: “She’s only 21 and doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot, so she turned him down. She’s seen her mom go through two messy divorces, so Gigi wants to make 100 per cent sure Zayn’s the one before she makes a lifetime commitment."

Representatives for both Zayn and Gigi have not commented on the report.

Zayn and Gigi have been romantically linked for less than a year, but it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the couple. In June they were reported to have split, before reconciling just over a week later.

At the time a source told US Weekly: “They broke up and got back together almost right away. Right now, it’s back on, but it could be off again in an hour. They are young and keep going back and forth. Things are testy between them.”

Before dating Gigi, Zayn was famously engaged to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards, before the pair acrimoniously split last August. According to Perrie, the former One Direction star ended their two year engagement over a text message.

Speaking about their split in Little Mix’s autobiography Our World, Perrie wrote: "It was horrible, the worst time of my life. A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that.”