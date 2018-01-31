People are feeling more than a little uncomfortable by a recent magazine shoot featuring sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, because they appear to be locked in a fully nude clinch. Shot by Steven Meisel, Twitter users have branded the shoot 'incestuous' and criticised the publication for sexualising a sibling relationship.

There's nothing wrong with the black and white image in itself; by all accounts it's a relatively tasteful and artistic piece. It's just the fact that the models in the photograph are sisters and getting a little too close for comfort.

In their recent Vogue shoot, Gigi can be seen facing her sister, sitting between Bella's knees, as Bella holds Gigi's ankle behind her and Gigi rests her hands on Bella's chest. Gigi's upper arm and raised knee cover her and her sister's bared breasts respectively.

data-lang="en"> As the fashion industry's most in-demand sisters, we're more familiar seeing @gigihadid and @bellahadid apart than together. However, the sisters unite for the March 2018 issue of #NewVogue, on newsstands February 2. Photographed by #StevenMeisel, styled by #JoeMcKenna pic.twitter.com/kFRFDKBtDy — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) January 30, 2018

'As the fashion industry's most in-demand sisters, we're more familiar seeing Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid apart than together', British Vogue wrote on Twitter. 'However, the sisters unite for the March 2018 issue of New Vogue.'

It's not overtly sexual or anything, their facial expressions remain neutral as they stare down the camera lens, and their hair looks soaked as if they have been bathing together (as sisters do... when they are toddlers). It's still uncomfortable to look it, as it would be if they were brother and sister or two brothers.

Neither sister has commented on the backlash as of yet, merely posting their respective cover shoots on social media, but it's not the first time in recent months they have caused a stir. Only last year was Gigi forced to apologise for racial insensitivity towards the Chinese when she was videoed doing an inflattering impression of her Buddha cookie.

The March issue of British Vogue will hit stands on February 2nd 2018.