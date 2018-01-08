Though Penelope Cruz says she spoke with Donatella Versace before agreeing to take on the role of the famous fashion designer in the second season of 'American Crime Story', the Versace family have said in a new statement that the series, subtitled 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace' has nothing to do with the real events that surround the mentioned subject's murder. In fact, they go so far as to call the show a "work of fiction".

Penelope Cruz will star as Donatella Versace in the show

Edgar Ramirez is the man taking on the titular role in the new series of 'American Crime Story', starring alongside the likes of Cruz as sister Donatella, Ricky Martin as his longtime romantic partner Antonio D'Amico, and Darren Criss as his killer Andrew Cunanan. The scenes in the show are based on those described in Maureen Orth's book 'Vulgar Favors', which has also never been certified as truth by the Versace estate.

Addressing the show for the first time in a statement, the fashionhouse said: "The Versace family has neither authorised nor had any involvement whatsoever in the forthcoming TV series about the death of Mr. Gianni Versace. Since Versace did not authorise the book on which it is partly based nor has it taken part in the writing of the screenplay, this TV series should only be considered as a work of fiction."

Ryan Murphy is the man to thank for 'American Crime Story', working alongside fellow executive producers Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson on the series. The show's first season presented the murder trial of O. J. Simpson, based on Jeffrey Toobin's book 'The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson' and delivering some award-winning sequences through its run in early 2016.

Whether or not 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace' will see the same success as the first season remains to be seen, but all of the ingredients seem to be in place to ensure it's just as compelling and addictive when it hits the small screen. We can't wait to watch.

'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' premieres in the US on January 17 on FX.