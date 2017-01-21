Geri Horner has announced the birth of her second child, a baby boy born on January 21.

Announcing the happy news on Twitter, the former Spice Girl shared: “Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz.”

Geri Horner has welcomed her second child, a baby boy

Geri is already mother to 10-year-old daughter Bluebell, but the new arrival is her first child with husband Christian Horner. Geri and Christian have not yet revealed what they’ve named their bundle of joy.

More: Geri Horner 'Pulls Out Of Spice Girls Reunion To Focus On Motherhood’

The baby boy was born on the same day that Geri’s Spice Girl bandmate Emma Bunton celebrated her 41st birthday. Congratulating her friend, Emma tweeted: “Amazing news, so happy! #birthdaytwins #birthdaymade love you all. Xxx.”

Geri, 44, announced the news of her second pregnancy in October, by posting a meme on Instagram calling herself "Mama Spice”. She captioned the image: "God bless Mother Nature #MamaSpice.”

In a statement the couple said: “Spice Girl Geri Horner (née Halliwell), 44, and husband Christian Horner OBE, 42, are absolutely delighted to announce they are expecting their first child together. The couple is overjoyed with the good news and cannot wait to welcome the newest addition to their family.”

More: Geri Horner Pregnant With Her Second Baby

Last week it was reported that Geri has now pulled out of the planned Spice Girls reunion to focus on motherhood. A source told The Sun: “Geri’s ­priorities have changed. Her baby is due later this year and rather than force a reunion, she’s needs to concentrate on more personal matters.”