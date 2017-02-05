Geri Horner has shared the first snap of her two-week-old son Montague George Hector Horner and he's adorable.

A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:36am PST

Sharing a back and white photo of herself and husband Christian Horner with baby Monty, the former Spice Girl wrote: “Monty is two weeks old today x,” alongside a baby emoji.

Monty arrived on January 21, with Horner announcing the news on Instagram by posting a black and white photo of her son’s tiny foot. “Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia,” she captioned the pic.

Bluebell is Geri’s 10-year-old daughter from a previous relationship and Olivia is Christian’s 3-year-old daughter with ex wife Beverley Allen.

Monty’s full name is a tribute to Geri’s friend George Michael, who tragically passed away on Christmas Day, less than a month before the baby’s arrival.

Speaking to The Mirror a family source said: “Geri wanted George to be a part of Monty’s life, so she felt it only fitting that her newborn have a middle name after the star.”

Last week the 44-year-old described her son as a ‘miracle’ and admitted that she was shocked at being able to conceive naturally. Speaking to The Sunday Times Geri said: "I feel incredibly lucky to have conceived naturally at my age, 44. I see it as a miracle. Trust me, I can still moan like the rest them but, equally, I remind myself every day that this is an absolute gift."