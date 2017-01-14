Geri Horner has reportedly pulled out of the planned Spice Girls reunion to focus on motherhood.

The 44-year-old is expecting her second child with husband Christian Horner, and is currently in the the latter stages of her pregnancy.

A source told The Sun: “Geri’s ­priorities have changed. Her baby is due later this year and rather than force a reunion, she’s needs to concentrate on more personal matters.”

Geri also said to be frustrated that herself, Emma Bunton and Mel B are struggling to find studio time together. “Getting all the girls in the studio at the same time proved a tough task,” the source added.

“What they needed was one main boss-style figure to pull the strings otherwise they would be constantly in limbo.” Recently Rolling Stones manager Joyce Smyth, another influential figure behind the comeback, also walked away.

In November Mel B had expressed her frustration over the lack of progress with the reunion. “I wish there was something to say," she told News.com.au.

"I’m fed up with talking about it because until it is absolutely set in stone and everybody gets their arse in gear, there is nothing to say,” Mel continued. “If the girls said to me in January, ‘We’ve booked five shows in the UK,’ I’d drop everything and I’d be there.”