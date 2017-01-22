Geri Horner has named her newborn son in tribute to her late friend George Michael.

On Saturday Geri shared a black and white photo of her baby son’s foot on Instagram and wrote: “Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty.”

Speaking to The Mirror a family source said: “Geri wanted George to be a part of Monty’s life, so she felt it only fitting that her newborn have a middle name after the star.”

Geri and George were close friends and her 10-year-old daughter Bluebell’s godfather is Kenny Goss, George’s former partner. Following the singer’s tragic death on Christmas Day Geri tweeted: “So so sad, RIP George, a dear friend, the kindest, most generous and talented person.”

Geri, 44, announced the news of her son’s arrival on Twitter, Saturday morning, posting: “Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz.”

The baby boy was born on the same day that Geri’s Spice Girl bandmate Emma Bunton celebrated her 41st birthday. Congratulating her friend, Emma tweeted: “Amazing news, so happy! #birthdaytwins #birthdaymade love you all. Xxx.”

Last week it was reported that Geri has now pulled out of the planned Spice Girls reunion to focus on motherhood. A source told The Sun: “Geri’s ­priorities have changed. Her baby is due later this year and rather than force a reunion, she’s needs to concentrate on more personal matters.”