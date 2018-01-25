Geri Horner has denied that she was “throwing shade” at her former Spice Girls bandmates during a recent interview on ‘Good Morning Britain’.

The 45 year old singer and TV personality appeared on the ITV magazine show on Thursday morning (January 25th), and talked about her memories of the Spice Girls days. Questioned on the increasingly unlikely possibility of a reunion – rumours of which have been flying around for over two years now – Horner replied that she had “let go” of hopes that the five would get back together.

“Last year I so wanted it to happen, because it was the anniversary, and a few of us were really pushing for it to happen,” she told hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard. “And then it didn’t, so I sort of let it go a little bit. I love the girls, and I’m really grateful for the fans and the music.”

Horner continued be saying that, after the band’s one-off performance at the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony in London, “everyone took a break” and that momentum had subsequently been lost. “It’s quite a moment, it’s hard – how do you top that?”

Horner and her bandmates Mel B and Emma Bunton are the three members who have maintained that they are up for a reunion, but Mel C and Victoria Beckham are the two that have been resisting it.

Reid continued her line of questioning, digging deeper and hoping for an explanation. “There is obviously a sticking point somewhere, someone saying this can’t happen?”

Horner replied: “To get five people to agree all at the same time… even if you’ve got five really nice people, to say you all like the same colour, it’s hard.”

Reid pounced on this: “That is throwing shade… ‘even if you’ve got five really nice people’?”

Geri quickly responded: “No, they are really nice, that’s what I’m saying.”

Horner, of course, quit the group in 1998 at the height of their fame, and left the Spice Girls as a foursome. However, she did join the line-up for its reunion world tour in 2007.

