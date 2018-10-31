Director: Claire Marie Vogel
Artist:
Song title: Baby You're A Haunted House
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Alternative

Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way unveils a solo single for the Halloween season entitled 'Baby You're A Haunted House'. The video has been directed by Claire Marie Vogel, and comes four years after he dropped his first solo album 'Hesitant Alien'. Two years ago he collaborated with former bandmate Ray Toro on a song called 'Into the Cave We Wander'. 

