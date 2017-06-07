Gerard Way ''wouldn't count out'' a My Chemical Romance reunion.

The 40-year-old musician was a member of the 'Welcome To The Black Parade' rockers from their formation in 2001 until their split in 2013, and has said that whilst the members - including Frank Iero, Ray Torro, and Gerard's brother Mikey - are all doing their own things, he wouldn't rule out a reunion in the future.

He said: ''I wouldn't count [a reunion] out, but at the same time everybody's doing stuff in their lives now that they're really enjoying.''

But the 'No Shows' singer admits he's happier as a solo artist as being a member of the rock group ''took a toll'' on his health.

He added: ''In some ways I don't really miss it. It had gotten so big it was very unwieldy. It took a toll on my mental life and personal life. The thing I'm happiest about right now is everybody's relationships with each other are really strong. That's more important than anything else to me.''

Now, alongside being a solo artist, Gerard is preparing to release a comic series entitled 'Doom Patrol', and said he's enjoying having more time to focus on his art.

He said: ''When I was in My Chemical Romance it was so busy all the time. The timing of it finally worked out; I hit this point after my first solo record [2014's 'Hesitant Alien'] where I said, 'I think I want to write comics for a year or two' and just focused on that, so that's what I've been doing.''

But his focus on comics doesn't mean he's leaving music behind completely, as he insists he is starting the process of putting together a new solo record.

He told Billboard magazine: ''I'm just about to seriously figure out my schedule in terms of how many weeks I'm writing comics and how many weeks I'm writing music. There's a plan to put something out; I don't know when that'll come, but the process is starting.''