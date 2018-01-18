Seeing as that we’re unlikely to get Brad Pitt’s opinion on this any time soon, Gerard Butler will have to do. The Scottish actor has claimed that Jennifer Aniston is a better kisser than Angelina Jolie!

The 48 year old star has played the love interest of both Aniston and Jolie on screen in the past, and was asked during an appearance on American chat show ‘Watch What Happens Live’ during a game of ‘Plead the Fifth’ with host Andy Cohen about which of the formerly feuding actresses is the better kisser.

As per the rules of the game, a contestant is asked a series of questions but is only allowed to refuse to answer once. Butler’s first question was to name one film that he had done purely for the paycheck – which he elected to skip.

Gerard Butler says Jennifer Aniston is a better kisser than Angelina Jolie

When it came to the killer question regarding Aniston and Jolie, he therefore had no choice but to answer.

Naturally, Butler grimaced at the prospect of having to give a response, but eventually said: “Jennifer Aniston. I'm just going, you know, I'm just taking you by surprise.”

Butler shared an on-screen kiss with Angelina Jolie in 2003’s Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, and seven years later did the same with Jennifer Aniston in 2010’s The Bounty Hunter.

Jolie and Aniston were, of course, love rivals for over decade when Brad Pitt divorced Aniston following a five year marriage, after he had met Jolie on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith. He and Jolie then suddenly split up in September 2016.

The two actresses rarely appeared at the same awards ceremonies together, although they appeared to settle their differences this month to both appear at the Golden Globes, supporting the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

