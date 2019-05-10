Georgia May Jagger is the face of Kurt Geiger's new campaign.

The 27-year-old model - who is the daughter of Rolling Stone Sir Mick Jagger and American model Jerry Hall - has teamed up with the British high street footwear chain,for their high summer 'Characterful Style' campaign, which was shot by celebrity photographer Erik Torstensson.

The much-anticipated range showcases Georgia's relaxed style, and the star donned the brand's jewelled Maiden sandals (£129), Raffia Kensington Bag (£159) - which is the fastest selling bag to date from the iconic brand - and rainbow metallic Kensington Water Bottle Bag (£89) especially for the campaign's short film.

Georgia follows in the footsteps of a long line of British celebrities, who also feature in the brand's advertisements, including international fashion blogger Susie Lau, presenter Maya Jama, rapper Not3s, fashion journalist Julia Hobbs, artist Luke Edward Hall and actress Gemma Chan.

This news comes as Georgia featured on the cover of Carnaby's sustainability-themed issue to promote the conservation of the world's oceans.

The blonde beauty posed for the magazine which has teamed up with Shaftesbury and Project 0, which is a new initiative which has been created to protect and clean up the world's oceans.

And Georgia - who is an ambassador for the conservation organisation - is ''proud'' to represent the ''sustainability'' issue because she likes to keep mindful of the environment and ''incorporate'' it into her daily life.

In a statement, Georgia said: ''I am so proud to be on the cover of Carnaby magazine and representing both Bleach and Project 0. As one of the owners of Bleach, we are always looking to improve the sustainability of our business.

''It really is the lifeblood of our brand. I am really happy to be a part of an area of London that takes sustainability as seriously as we do at Bleach, and that I, as a Project 0 Ambassador, incorporate into my daily life.''

The 'Character Style' collection is available to buy in Kurt Geiger stores and on kurtgeiger.com from Friday (10.05.19).