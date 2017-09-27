As one of the world's most successful and most-watched television shows, 'Game of Thrones' has worked its way into the hearts of millions across the globe. With twists and turns around every corner of the HBO fantasy series' storytelling, there's never the opportunity to relax when watching the show, which has no problem in dishing out tragic plot turns, as many discovered in the now infamous season 3 episode, 'The Red Wedding'.

George R. R. Martin is yet to finish the novel series on which the show is based

Now, with just six episodes to go of the entire series, which will make up an eighth season, talk is turning towards exactly what we'll get from the 'Game of Thrones' universe on HBO when all is said and done. We already know that a number of spinoffs are in early development, but exactly when they'll be broadcast is anybody's guess; until now.

With talk that 'Game of Thrones' could delay its final season until broadcast in 2019, it's interesting to note that the author of the original novel series 'A Song of Ice & Fire' on which the series is based has said the first spinoff could come to the small screen in the same year.

Taking to his Facebook page, where he praised Bryan Cogman who had recently been announced as working on a fifth spinoff idea for the network, the 'Game of Thrones' author said: "You should not expect to see all five shows, though, at least not immediately.. much as I might love the idea, HBO is not about to become the GAME OF THRONES network... but we could possibly see two or even three make it to the pilot stage, with one series emerging on air in 2019 or 2020... and the others maybe later, if they come out as well as we all hope."

As Martin mentions, HBO doesn't want to suddenly become the home of content that's simply 'Game of Thrones' related, and we know they can do incredible stuff with other series they've been given in the past, such as 'Big Little Lies' and 'True Detective'.

There's also no word yet on exactly what the spinoffs will focus on, but fans have their sights set on a number of different stories that have already been touched upon either in the television series, or in Martin's original works.

Whatever the case may be, it's going to be a very interesting future for fans of this universe. 'Game of Thrones' may be coming to an end, but the passion for the land of Westeros and beyond remains at an all-time high.

We'll bring you more news on the upcoming 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs as and when we get it.