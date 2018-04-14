George R. R. Martin has opened up about one big change he would make to HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones' - based on his incomplete 'A Song of Ice and Fire' novel series - if he had the opportunity. The comments come ahead of the show's final season, which is made up of six feature-length episodes, and will see the series' surviving characters do battle with the Night King and his army of the dead, as well as of course battling it out for the Iron Throne and control of the Seven Kingdoms.

One major change that took place in the TV series saw a character omitted from the story. Following a huge resurrection in Martin's books, Catelyn Stark was brought back to life as Lady Stoneheart by the Brotherhood Without Banners. Intent on taking revenge on all who had wronged her, she's quite an emotionless character, but one that is willing to do whatever it takes to bring the lives of those who betrayed her family to an end.

For years, viewers were predicting the resurrection to come to 'Game of Thrones', but it was something creators said would never happen. It turned out they were telling the truth all along.

Speaking as part of a cover story on Esquire China, Martin said: "In the book, characters can be resurrected. After Catelyn is resurrected as Lady Stoneheart, she becomes a vengeful, heartless killer. In the sixth book, I still continue to write her. She is an important character in the set of books. [Keeping her character] is the change I most wish I could make in the [show]."

'A Song of Ice and Fire' readers have been left wondering exactly where Stoneheart's story will go, as she hasn't been mentioned since 'A Dance with Dragons'. With Martin now promising that she's going to be a pivotal part of the future however, it's going to be very interesting to see just how different the story we see in the novels, and that on the small screen play out. Still, it will allow fans a lot more content in the coming years, which surely can only be a good thing?

'Game Of Thrones' season 8 is expected to debut on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK in 2019.