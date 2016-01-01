Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

George Michael Pictures

George Michael out with friends - London United Kingdom - Friday 22nd March 2013

George Michael
George Michael
George Michael
George Michael

George Michael's album launch for 'Symphonica' - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 4th March 2014

George Michael and Symphonica
George Michael and Shirlie Holliman
George Michael and David Austin

Creative agency Mother and The Kaleidoscope Trust are sticking two fingers up at homophobia in Russia this Christmas - Tuesday 10th December 2013

Elton John, George Michael, Stephen Fry, Graham Norton and Daley

George Michael leaving Cote Brasserie - London - Friday 22nd March 2013

George Michael
George Michael
George Michael
George Michael
George Michael
George Michael
George Michael
George Michael
George Michael
George Michael
George Michael

George Michael out with friends - London United Kingdom - Friday 22nd March 2013

George Michael performs at Earl's Court, London, England - Saturday 13th October 2012

performing during his Symphonica Tour at the SECC - Sunday 23rd September 2012

at Manchester Evening News Arena - Friday 21st September 2012

George Michael performing his Symphonica Tour at The LG Arena. - Sunday 16th September 2012

arrive at Hyde Park to watch Madonna's 'MDNA' concert - Tuesday 17th July 2012

arriving at his house in north London - Monday 26th March 2012

leaving his house - Wednesday 21st March 2012

leaving his house. George asked waiting photographers if they were there for Kate Moss, who has just moved into the same street as him in north London - Wednesday 14th March 2012

George Michael posts this picture of himself on Twitter with the caption, 'Mind you..... :)' - Wednesday 1st February 2012

A bed being delivered to George Michael's house - London, England - Wednesday 21st December 2011

George Michael

George Michael's album launch for 'Symphonica' held at Hamilton's Gallery - London, United Kingdom - Tuesday 4th March 2014

George Michael's album launch for 'Symphonica'

George Michael's album launch for 'Symphonica' held at Hamilton's Gallery - London, United Kingdom - Tuesday 4th March 2014

George Michael - George Michael and a friend seen leaving Cote Brasserie in north London after having lunch. George wears...

George Michael leaving Cote Brasserie

George Michael - George Michael and a friend seen leaving Cote Brasserie in north London after having lunch. George wears...

George Michael performing during his Symphonica Tour at the SECC Glasgow, Scotland - 23.09.12

George Michael performing during his Symphonica Tour at the SECC Glasgow, Scotland - 23.09.12

George Michael and his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz arrive at Hyde Park to watch Madonna's 'MDNA' concert London, England - 17.07.12

George Michael and his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz arrive at Hyde Park to watch Madonna's 'MDNA' concert London, England - 17.07.12

George Michael arriving at his house in north London London, England - 26.03.12

George Michael arriving at his house in north London London, England - 26.03.12

George Michael leaving his house London, England - 21.03.12

George Michael leaving his house London, England - 21.03.12

A bed being delivered to George Michael's house London, England - 21.12.11

A bed being delivered to George Michael's house London, England - 21.12.11

George Michael leaving the Royal Opera House after performing a charity concert for the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Elizabeth...

George Michael leaving the Royal Opera House after performing a charity concert for the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Elizabeth...

George Michael attends a press conference at the Royal Opera House to announce details of a new tour London,...

George Michael attends a press conference at the Royal Opera House to announce details of a new tour London,...

George Michael leaving home to go to a press conference London, England - 11.05.11

George Michael leaving home to go to a press conference London, England - 11.05.11

George Michael at Nobu restaurant London, England - 15.10.09

George Michael at Nobu restaurant London, England - 15.10.09

George Michael performs his last concert at Earls Court London, England - 25.08.08

George Michael performs his last concert at Earls Court London, England - 25.08.08

George Michael Sleuth UK premiere at the Odeon West End - Arrivals London, England - 18.11.07

George Michael Sleuth UK premiere at the Odeon West End - Arrivals London, England - 18.11.07

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.