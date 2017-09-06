A previously unheard track from the late George Michael will make its world premiere on BBC Radio 2 this week, it has been confirmed.

Chris Evans’ breakfast show will give the unreleased track its first ever radio play on Thursday morning (September 7th) at 9:00am, a press representative has confirmed, but no other details about the song, such as its title, are known.

The Wham! lead singer and solo star in his own right passed away suddenly on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53. He had been reportedly planning to release a new album in 2017, his most recent being 2014’s Symphonica, and there are rumours that there are as many as three albums’ worth of material in his vaults.

An unreleased George Michael song is being debuted on Radio 2 this Thursday

In a recent message posted to Michael’s official website, his sisters Melanie and Yioda said they would try “to share and enjoy [Michael’s] precious legacy and to continue to bring you joy – through his extraordinarily beautiful music,” and “will continue bringing you all the projects [he] had been working so hard on for you.”

More: Fans unable to visit George Michael’s grave in Highgate Cemetery

His sisters promise to release the unheard music in keeping with his wishes, saying: “We promise we will always try to honour him by staying true to his ambitions and his intentions.”

The cause of Michael’s death was officially confirmed as natural causes, but the finding (and therefore his funeral) was delayed because of an initial “inconclusive” post-mortem. His body was eventually laid to rest in Highgate Cemetery, North London, in a private ceremony in March.

His friend Geri Horner (ex of The Spice Girls) released a charity single in his honour in June this year.

“He had such an impact on my life,” Horner said at the time, in tribute to Michael. “I didn’t know what to do with all my feelings. When we have grief, you have to share it with each other. It was like a gift, it pushed me out the door.”

More: George Michael has reportedly left his £10 million London mansion to his sister