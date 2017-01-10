We may have lost George Michael far too soon, but his music will no doubt live on for many, many more years to come. Whether they are his solo numbers, his work as part of pop duo Wham! or his duets with the likes of Elton John, these songs will also remain iconic moments in music history.

Ten incredible George Michael numbers

1. Careless Whisper

His debut solo single which reached number one in the UK and US upon its release in 1984. While it is usually thought of as a solo venture, George was still performing with Wham! at the time and it was subsequently featured on their second album 'Make It Big'. Co-written by Andrew Ridgeley, this romantic ballad definitely one of the songs George is most well-known for.

2. One More Try

Another US number one, 'One More Try' is from his iconic 1987 debut solo album 'Faith'. It's another slow and sentimental love song which he wrote and produced himself, and inspired the cover version from R&B trio Divine in 1999. Beverley Knight also covered the song in 2011, as did Mariah Carey in 2014.

3. Cowboys and Angels

One of the lesser known songs but definitely still a classic, 'Cowboys and Angels' is George Michael's longest single, clocking it at over 7 minutes. It's technically a waltz, and features a saxophone solo by Andy Hamilton. The song was taken from his second album 'Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1' which was released in 1990.

4. Faith

The title track from his 1987 debut album and probably his most famous solo song. It was the number one single of the year in the US in 1988, and took a different direction to his previous work by incorporating a more rock 'n' roll vibe. His look from the music video is one of his most iconic of his career.

5. Freedom! '90

Not to be confused with the simply named 'Freedom' that Wham! released in 1984 (though that too is a brilliant number), this was released in 1990 and featured on 'Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1'. It's another lively tune and one that George performed at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony. While he didn't appear in the music video, it did feature the likes of Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford.

6. Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me (with Elton John)

George teamed up with his good friend Elton John for this 1991 number one, released on the latter's compilation 'Duets'. Originally, it was launched off the back of his 1974 album 'Caribou', but it's this duet that is the most iconic version. They performed it together for the first time at Live Aid in 1985.

7. Outside

'Outside' was a previously unreleased extra from George Michael's first 'Best Of...' compilation, 'Ladies & Gentlemen: The Best of George Michael' released in 1998. It was his first single since he was arrested for engaging in a sexual act in a public place with another man, and he even made reference to the incident in the lyrics.

8. Club Tropicana (Wham!)

Some of George Michael's finest moments were with Andrew Ridgeley as part of the pop duo Wham!. 'Club Tropicana' was their fifth ever single release, and featured on their UK number one debue album 'Fantastic'. It was a satire on package holidays designed for young people with little money, and the video was shot in Ibiza.

9. Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go (Wham!)

Definitely Wham!'s most famous non-festive single, 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' was from their second album release 'Make It Big'. It's not just one of the all-time best songs by George Michael, but also one of the all-time greatest songs of the 80s era - and definitely one of the most upbeat.

10. Last Christmas (Wham!)

It hardly needs any introduction, but this 1984 number is cemented as a timeless Christmas classic. It's from the album 'Music from the Edge of Heaven / The Final' and was released alongside 'Everything She Wants' as a double A-side. The song has been covered numerous times since its release.

Bonus: Everytime You Go Away (with Elton John and Paul Young)

Just in case you haven't yet had enough of him, his duet with Elton John and Paul Young on the latter's 1985 song 'Everytime You Go Away' as part of a live concert for the Prince's Trust in 1986 was a phenomenal moment. Probably the greatest version ever played.