The tragic death of popstar George Michael has left a gaping hole in the music industry and the lives of his many fans. However, it seems new music hasn’t died with him and the former Wham! band member has reportedly left three albums of unreleased music in his vaults.

Singer George Michael tragically passed away on Christmas Day

It is widely known that George never completed a sequel to his 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1 and he also worked on album Trojan Souls in the early 90s which was due to feature vocals from Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Sade, Seal, Bryan Ferry and Janet Jackson.

However, this too was never finished.

MORE: George Michael's Family Touched By "Outpouring Of Love"

NME has also reported that two other nearly-finished albums were scrapped by the singer.

Despite these rumours of unfinished albums, George’s former bandmate, Andrew Ridgeley has spoken out against a campaign to reissue Careless Whisper in his honour - which currently sits at number 16 on the chart.

MORE: George Michael Advised To Be "Grateful" For His Success By Late Singer Frank Sinatra

He also told a fan on Twitter, releasing a previously unreleased track would be inappropriate and tweeted: "No, #GM controlled all his output. I, nor anyone else have the right to transgress that principle.”

George Michael tragically died on Christmas Day at age 53 and his publicist released a statement saying the star had "passed away peacefully at home".