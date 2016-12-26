George Michael saw his 'Last Christmas' this year as the news breaks that he has passed away at the age of just 53. As of yet, the circumstances surrounding his death have not been confirmed but it is thought that he suffered heart failure and that his death was a 'peaceful' one.

George Michael passed away over Christmas

The former Wham! star died on Christmas Day (December 25th 2016) at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. An ambulance was called at 1:42pm and was pronounced died at the scene. While his death is currently unexplained, it has not been thought to be suspicious.

'It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period', his family said in a statement which was issued by the singer's publicist yesterday. 'The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.'

George Michael has struggled with health issues in the past. In 2011, he was hospitalised with severe pneumonia and placed in intensive care. He later revealed that he had had a tracheotomy and was comatose for a time (after which point he claimed that it caused him to speak with a West Country accent). In 2013, he suffered a head injury after an automobile incident in Hertfordshire.

The singer has sold over 100 million records across the world over the course of his 35-year career, both as a member of Wham! and as a solo artist. He is famous for a multitude of songs include the band's Christmas smash hit 'Last Christmas', 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' and solo singles 'Faith' and 'Careless Whisper'. His last album was 2014's 'Symphonica' and he has won two Grammy Awards and three Brits.