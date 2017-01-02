The late George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has reacted with horror to a series of tweets posted to his Twitter account that claimed the singer had committed suicide, denying that he had written them and blaming them on a hacker.

Fawaz’s account has been closed down since the messages were posted on New Year’s Day, just a week after Michael’s death. The five messages appeared in the morning, alleging that the 53 year old singer had died by his own hand when he was discovered on December 25th, and had attempted to kill himself more than once in the past.

“I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed,” he told The Mirror Online the following day (January 2nd).

“It's a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things.”

The thread of tweets the hacker posted said: “Not sure who that nasty close friend of George but I was in a relationship with George Michael till I found him dead in bed. The only thing George wanted is to die. He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed.”

It was the same account 43 year old Fawaz had used on Boxing Day to reveal that he had discovered the singer dead in bed at his house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with The Mirror, Fawaz revealed that he had slept in his car the evening before Michael was discovered dead, after initial reports stated he spent the whole weekend at the singer’s house. “I never saw him. I fell asleep in my car and I never saw him that night. The police know everything, that’s the most important thing.”

