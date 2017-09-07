A previously unreleased track by George Michael premiered on the radio this morning, and fans were left extremely emotional by it despite the fact that it's a thoroughly upbeat dance number. 'Fantasy' featuring Nile Rodgers is a reworked song that was originally written over 25 years ago.

George Michael performing live

'Fantasy' hit the radiowaves this morning (September 7th 2017) on 'The Chris Evans Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2 courtesy of Sony Music, and the majority of listeners are absolutely hypnotised by it even if some think it sounds a little unfinished. Hearing George's voice again, however, has been an emotional ride for a lot of his die-hard fans.

The song was originally supposed to appear on his 1991 album 'Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1' as a single, but for some reason it never came to fruition. He did release it as a b-side in 1990 and as a bonus track on the deluxe version of 'Faith' in 2011.

It was considered for the lead single of last year's double-album re-release 'Listen Without Prejudice / MTV Unplugged', as well as to accompany his documentary 'Freedom'. But since then, it has been re-worked by Chic's Nile Rodgers into this remarkable piece of music debuting more than nine months after George's death.

Of course, there are many fans who aren't completely impressed by the new song with its 80s style production and funk rhythms, with one confessing that they had 'mixed feelings' about it. Surprisingly, Nile Rodgers responded that he thought that was exactly the right attitude to have towards it.

'You SHOULD have mixed feelings. No one's heart was dragged through emotional ambiguity more than mine. Tears, uncertainty, happiness and LOVE', he wrote on Twitter.

More: Fans banned from George Michael's grave

He also previously admitted: 'This process was extremely emotional for me. We were such massive fans of each other's work. #Christmas2016 was very sad.'