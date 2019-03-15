Artist:
Song title: Pretty Shining People
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

George Ezra embraces his inner child in the new video for his first single of the year, the uplifting 'Pretty Shining People'. It's the latest release from his second studio album 'Staying At Tamara's' which reached number one in the UK upon its release a year ago.

