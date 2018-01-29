George Ezra returns with an infectious new single entitled 'Paradise' as he prepares to release his long-awaited second studio album 'Staying at Tamara's'. There's also a hypnotic new music video to go with the track, released on January 24th.
Directed by Tim Mattia, the video is shot under blue light, red light and in black and white, with minimal themes throughout. We see a trio of cheerleaders, some partygoers dancing, a hand clutching what looks like a large heart and a stilettoed foot tapping a bass drum which later sets alight.
The Brit Award nominated singer dropped the lead single from the album in 2017. Entitled 'Don't Matter Now', it was his first single since 2015's 'Barcelona' and was co-written by Joel Laslett Pott.
Meanwhile, the forthcoming album, 'Staying at Tamara's' follows 2014's 'Wanted on Voyage' which reached number one in the UK and featured his first major hit single 'Budapest'.
George Ezra has a brief UK tour coming up which sees him performing at Leeds' O2 Academy, Manchester's O2 Apollo,
Edinburgh's Usher Hall, Rock City in Nottingham, O2 Academy Brixton and Birmingham's O2 Academy across March and April.
'Staying at Tamara's' is out on March 23rd 2018 through Columbia Records.
