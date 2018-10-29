Artist:
Song title: Hold My Girl
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'. It's the fourth single from the record, following his number one release 'Shotgun'. He's currently on his European and UK tour, and he's set to hit Dubai and Australia in January.

