George Ezra is singing to women out the window to find love during lockdown.

The 'Shotgun' hitmaker has confessed he has been singing louder in a bid to woo a woman with his vocals as he is forced to stay in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: ''I don't know if it's because I've been starved of human contact but I may or may not have opened the window and sang a little louder than I normally would. I don't know what I thought was going to happen.''

And when the lockdown is over, George can't wait to start work on his third album and wants to film the making of it.

Speaking on the Out To Lunch With Jay Rayner podcast, he added: ''I was supposed to leave seven days ago.''

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that George has split from his girlfriend Florrie after three years together.

A source said: ''They split up a few months ago but it was amicable and they remain on good terms. It's not been an easy time, especially with everything else going on in the world. But George is keeping his head down and finding the positives in everything that has happened.''

The 26-year-old singer also admitted he was finding it tough living alone while self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: ''It's just made it obvious to me how much I rely on human contact. I felt it sneaking in. It was like, 'What's that? Oh you feel a bit alone.'''

George previously insisted he is much ''more rock 'n' roll'' in his personal life than his public image suggests.

He said: ''In my private life, I would say I'm more rock 'n' roll. Alcohol is brilliant, because after one pint it's the best idea in the world to have another. I'm not wholesome when I'm with my friends at the pub. I'm similar to most 26 year olds.

''When I first started out I was never sure how the media was going to portray me. And when it was as this safe, smiley, sweet young man, I went, 'I can roll with that.' So that's why I always get funny about the rock'n' roll thing. Any mistakes I need to make, like anybody else my age, will be with people who I trust, behind closed doors.''